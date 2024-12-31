LARUS CEO Lu Heng Highlights $60 Trillion Opportunity in the IPv4 Address Market

CO, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A transformative opportunity has been revealed in the digital economy by Lu Heng, CEO of LARUS Ltd, who emphasized the untapped potential of IPv4 addresses , valuing the market at up to $60 trillion. Speaking at ITW Asia, Lu Heng drew attention to the parallels between IPv4 addresses and prime real estate, highlighting their critical role in the internet ecosystem and their undervaluation in today’s market.The finite resource of IPv4 addresses, essential for internet connectivity, currently has a market value of approximately $200 billion. However, Lu Heng underscored that systemic constraints, such as the lack of recognized ownership and liquidity restrictions imposed by Regional Internet Registries (RIRs), have suppressed the full potential of this asset class. By addressing these constraints, the IPv4 market could achieve exponential growth, transforming it into one of the most significant digital asset classes globally.IPv4 scarcity has become increasingly pronounced due to surging global internet demand, with over 4-5 billion devices now online. This scarcity, coupled with restrictive policies, has limited the economic growth potential of IPv4 addresses. Lu Heng emphasized that with appropriate reforms, the market could unlock significant value, turning these addresses into a cornerstone of the digital economy.The analysis presented by Lu Heng highlights the hidden value of IPv4 resources within the telecommunications and cloud service sectors. Many organizations possess substantial allocations of IPv4 addresses, which contribute meaningfully to their market capitalization even under the current valuation framework. Lu Heng pointed to the necessity of policy adjustments that would allow IPv4 addresses to be recognized as fully owned, tradeable assets, enabling a vibrant and transparent market to develop.“IPv4 addresses represent a unique digital asset class,” Lu Heng stated, emphasizing their potential for growth and investment. The insights provided urged telecommunications and technology leaders to engage actively in policy discussions to realize the full value of their IPv4 holdings and contribute to market transformation.The implications of such a market evolution extend beyond asset valuation, influencing how digital infrastructure investments are planned and executed in a rapidly growing digital landscape. By addressing the artificial constraints currently in place, the market for IPv4 addresses could become a pivotal driver of economic growth in the digital age.The opportunity highlighted by Lu Heng also emphasizes the critical role of policy reform and stakeholder engagement. The projected surge in IPv4 market value aligns with increasing demand for internet access, ensuring that IPv4 addresses remain a fundamental component of technological advancement.About LARUS LimitedLARUS Limited is a leading provider of IP address management solutions, committed to advancing the digital economy through innovative strategies and industry-leading expertise. By driving discussions and solutions in internet resource management, LARUS remains a key player in unlocking the potential of IPv4 addresses.

