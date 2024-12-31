Submit Release
Governor Hochul Directs Flags to Half-staff to Honor Former President Jimmy Carter

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that flags will be flown at half-staff in honor of former President Jimmy Carter.

“President Jimmy Carter embodied decency and integrity throughout his life of public service,” Governor Hochul said. “I’ll never forget as a teenager meeting him in Buffalo. He was an inspiration to me and so many Americans. Our hearts are with the Carter family during this difficult time.”

Former President Carter died on December 29 in Plains, Georgia. He is survived by his children Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

