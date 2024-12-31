URBT Media Center Launches 'The Sharifah Hardie Show': A New Platform for Dynamic Conversations and Empowering Stories

URBT Media Center announces the launch of The Sharifah Hardie Show, featuring dynamic interviews with experts, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders.

The Sharifah Hardie Show offers a unique platform for inspiring conversations, providing viewers with valuable insights and empowering stories from influential leaders across various industries.” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharifah Hardie , a seasoned business leader with over 30 years of experience, is proud to announce the launch of The Sharifah Hardie Show, a new interview series that offers audiences insightful and thought-provoking conversations with a wide range of dynamic guests. The show will feature entrepreneurs, innovators, thought leaders, and experts, each sharing their unique perspectives, stories, and strategies across diverse topics.The Sharifah Hardie Show is designed to offer real-time, unscripted interviews that highlight the personal and professional journeys of its guests. Hosted by Sharifah Hardie, who has a strong background in business, marketing, and entertainment, the show provides a platform for guests to openly discuss the challenges they have faced, the lessons they have learned, and the strategies that led to their success. Through these candid conversations, the show seeks to inspire and inform viewers, offering valuable insights for both personal and professional growth.Filmed live at the URBT Media Center , the show will be available to watch across multiple platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and the AskSharifah.com homepage, allowing audiences to tune in from anywhere at their convenience. The show will also offer exclusive content through the Ask Sharifah Podcast, giving viewers an additional behind-the-scenes look at the stories and journeys of Sharifah's guests.The Sharifah Hardie Show aims to provide an unfiltered and engaging space where inspiring stories of success, resilience, and innovation come to life. Sharifah Hardie’s goal is to create a meaningful platform where both guests and viewers can gain valuable knowledge and inspiration from each other.About Sharifah Hardie:Sharifah Hardie is a business expert with more than three decades of experience in marketing, business development, and entertainment. As the host of The Sharifah Hardie Show, she leverages her extensive knowledge and leadership to facilitate empowering, real conversations with influential figures across industries.For more information about The Sharifah Hardie Show, to schedule an apperance or to watch the show, visit www.AskSharifah.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.