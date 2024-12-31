FEMA Extends Deadline to Apply for N.C. Disaster Assistance

Hickory, NC – At the request of Governor Cooper, North Carolina Tropical Storm Helene survivors now have until Feb. 6, 2025, to apply for assistance with FEMA.

Survivors who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for disaster-caused damage before they apply for FEMA help. You do not need to wait for your insurance settlement to apply. FEMA may provide financial assistance to eligible survivors who have uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused damage or loss.

Homeowners and renters in Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Forsyth, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Nash, Polk, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, and Yancey counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians with uninsured losses from Tropical Storm Helene may be eligible to apply for FEMA assistance.

There are several ways to apply:

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) To find the center location nearest you go to fema.gov/drc.

Go online to disasterassistance.gov .

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and midnight. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance

The deadline for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) has also been extended. You may be eligible for DUA if:

You lived, worked or were scheduled to work in one of these counties.

You lost employment or had your job interrupted as a direct result of the disaster, and

You have exhausted or are not eligible for state unemployment benefits.

You are out of work (including self-employed or business owners) as a direct result of Helene.

The fastest way to file a claim is online at the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Division of Employment Security webpage: www.des.nc.gov. You may also file by calling 888 737-0258. DUA is available for weeks of unemployment Sept. 29, 2024-March 29, 2025. Eligibility for DUA is determined weekly, and you must complete a weekly certification to receive unemployment benefits, including DUA.

Low-Interest Disaster Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration

There is also more time to apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA is the primary source of money for the long-term rebuilding of disaster-damaged private property. SBA helps businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters fund repairs or rebuilding efforts and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property.

Applicants who do not qualify for an SBA loan may be referred back to FEMA to be considered for aid under the Other Needs Assistance provision. The SBA Disaster Customer Service Center’s number is 800-659-2955 or mail to: disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or by visiting www.sba.gov. Survivors may apply online at SBA's secure website:

https://www.sba.gov/es