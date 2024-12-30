Emergency tree clearing at Hanalei Hill Dec. 31
LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation advises motorists of a lane closure for emergency tree removal on Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) at Hanalei Hill between Princeville and the Hanalei Bridge, on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.. Alternating traffic will be allowed through the open lane. Short, intermittent full closures may be required to remove the larger pieces of debris.
Portable message boards will be in place to inform drivers of the work. For weekly lane closures on Kaua‘i go to the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/
# # #
Media contact:
HDOT Public Affairs Office
Phone: 808-587-2160
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.