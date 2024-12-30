Brazil: Meeting discusses protection challenges amid armed violence in north-east

Fortaleza (Ceará state) – The Gabinete de Assessoria Jurídica às Organizações Populares (GAJOP, People’s Organizations Legal Advisory Office) held a second Meeting on Provisional Protection Programmes (PPPro) in Fortaleza on 5 and 6 December 2024, with the support of the ICRC. The theme was “Protection challenges in the context of armed violence in the north-east region” and the event brought together over 50 participants, including personnel from the federal government, from the governments of Ceará, Bahía and Pernambuco states and from provisional protection programmes in six Brazilian states.

Discussions focused on the humanitarian consequences of the armed violence, such as killings, forced displacement, disappearances, excessive use of public force, effects on mental health and restrictions on access to essential public services.

The PPPros are a pioneering initiative launched by Ceará state, consisting of temporary measures on the part of government bodies aimed at ensuring the safety of people in situations of immediate danger.