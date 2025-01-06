Taylor Morrison Ranks Highest in Trust Tenth Consecutive Year in Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted Study

2025 America's Most Trusted Home Builder Study Results Released

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Customers have chosen Taylor Morrison for the tenth year as America's Most TrustedHome Builder. In the Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most TrustedStudy, 66,973 people were surveyed over the last year and asked their opinions of home builders. Taylor Morrison captured the highest Net Trust Quotient score (110.1) among home shoppers and ranked as the most trusted home builder in the 2025 Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy.The America's Most TrustedHome Builder study investigates consumer opinions of the largest home builders operating in the largest housing markets in the United States. It is the longest-running research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions and has become an industry benchmark within the home building industry. Home Builder rankings are based on surveys completed in the prior 12-month period among people actively shopping for a new home.The 2025 America's Most TrustedHome Builder national ranking included home builders Taylor Morrison Homes, TRI Pointe Homes, Toll Brothers, Ashton Woods, K. Hovnanian, LGI Homes, Mattamy, Richmond American, Century Communities, David Weekley, Dream Finders, MI Homes, Pulte Homes, Stanley Martin, Meritage Homes, Lennar, Ryan, Beazer, DR Horton, and KB Home.For more information about the Lifestory Research 2025, America's Most TrustedHome Builder study, visit the study page https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-home-builder-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

