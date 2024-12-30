VADOC Debuts Impactful Video Series “All Rise with Director Dotson”

Agency News

December 30, 2024

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is pleased to debut a new and impactful video series “All Rise with Director Dotson,” featuring long-form interviews with VADOC Director Chad Dotson and a new guest in each episode.

The first episode of All Rise features former inmate Travis May. Details shared within the interview include May’s journey from sentencing to his experience in VADOC custody, his eventual pardon, and his experience since leaving prison (including a role as a Department speaker). May also describes the impact his family and VADOC corrections team members had on his transformation while in state custody, including a counselor at Red Onion State Prison who he said had a positive impact on his outlook.

“I’m thrilled for the public to see our first episode of ‘All Rise’ and to hear more from Travis,” said Director Dotson. “This series will feature a wide range of people, including our corrections team members. The name comes from my years of experience as a judge here in the Commonwealth – and my belief that we all rise when we work to lift each other up, or, as I like to say, ‘Win and Help Win.’”

Each episode of “All Rise with Director Dotson” will be available on the VADOC’s YouTube channel.