AFuzion Sets 5K Record in Aviation Certification Training

AFuzion Aviation Company of the Year Cover Page Aviation Safety Classes from AFuzion ARP4761A

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFuzion, the world's largest aviation certification services company, trained a record 7,000 persons in 2024 in standards for worldwide aviation including DO-178C, DO-254, DO-200B, DO-326A, ARP4754A/B, and ARP4761/A.

Says Aharon David, AFuzion's manager of Infosec and Cyber-Security, " I personally trained 1,400 aviation engineers in cyber-security, safety, and systems/software. As a member of the SAE and Eurocae committees that wrote these standards, it is refreshing to see them being adopted worldwide. As one of the eight AFuzion trainers, we just trained more people in 2024 than all our competitors combined. The reason is obvious. "

AFuzion teaches DO-178C classes, DO-254 classes, DO-278A classes, DO-200B classes, ARP4754A and ARP4754B classes, and ARP4761 and ARP4761A training classes. AFuzion provides the best-in-class training for safety-critical system development, certification and compliance. AFuzion practice areas include the aviation industry, avionics systems development, avionics software development, avionics hardware development, aviation safety, medical devices, transportation and automotive, and industrial control – all areas where Safety Is Critical™.

AFuzion’s actual engineers literally “wrote the book” and AFuzion’s engineer’s publications are in use by 95% of the world’s avionics companies to achieve FAA certification and EASA certification including training on the new standards and recommended practices within the latest DO-178C, Software Considerations in Airborne Systems and Equipment Certification. Training attendees receive access to the world’s largest, and most proprietary, collection of technical safety-critical whitepapers on DO-178C, DO-254, DO-278A, DO-200B, ARP–4754A training: developed by engineering experts with decades of collective experience. AFuzion aviation certification training courses include:

DO-178C Basic Training

DO-178C Advanced Training & Workshops, includes DO-178C Supplements: DO-330 Training, DO-331 Training, DO-332 Training, and DO-333 Training

DO-254 Basic Training: Avionics Hardware

DO-254 Intermediate Training & Workshops: Avionics Hardware

ARP4754A Training: Aviation Systems Training

DO-200B Training: Aeronautical Database Training

DO-278A Training: Aviation Ground Systems CNS/ATM Training

AFuzion Aviation Services

Legal Disclaimer:

