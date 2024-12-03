Safer Aviation Hardware via AMC 20-152A & AC 20-152A: New AFuzion Release

AFuzion Aviation Company of the Year Cover Page

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFuzion Incorporated, the world's largest aviation certification services company, announces today's release of A(M)C 20-152A compliant avionics checklists. In aviation, everything is "checklist" based: pilots, flight crew, maintenance personnel, and even avionics developers must use checklists. Avionics hardware in particular is increasingly complex and the FAA and EASA's new AC 20-152A and AMC 20-152A is mandatory for all new avionics hardware. Today's release by AFuzion Incorporated of the world's first fully compliant DO-254 checklists for A(M)C 20-152A marks a new milestone for worldwide aircraft safety.

Says Dr. Kenneth Hebert, AFuzion's Technical Manager for Aviation Compliance "AFuzion's new upgraded AC 20-152A & AMC 20-152A compliant DO-254 engineering checklists will really ensure worldwide civil and military compliance with these new mandatory FAA and EASA regulations for complex electronic hardware." Today's aviation hardware via FPGAs and ASICs have rapidly increased avionics hardware complexity to be in a class with embedded software. The new AMC 20-152A requirements by FAA/EASA will ensure enhanced safety for all aircraft.

Adds Mr. Aharon David, one of four AFuzion DO-254 trainers and a worldwide cyber-security expert "A(M)C 20-152A will also increase cyber-security safety for avionics by providing mandatory insight into complex hardware engineering for today's and tomorrow's avionics. AFuzion's new upgraded AC 20-152A checklists for DO-254 compliance go a long way to ensuring safety and certification - truly a world first."

AFuzion's DO-254 Templates, Standards, and Checklists with full AC 20-152A and AMC 20-152A compliance will go on sale beginning today - find out more by visiting the AFuzion site today.

