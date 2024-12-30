CARE Act Goes Live in Merced County

The Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Act is a new civil court process available as of December 1, 2024 in Merced County. The CARE Act provides community-based behavioral health services and supports to eligible Californians living with schizophrenia spectrum or other psychotic disorders.

