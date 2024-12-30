Submit Release
News Search

There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,418 in the last 365 days.

CARE Act Goes Live in Merced County

The Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Act is a new civil court process available as of December 1, 2024 in Merced County. The CARE Act provides community-based behavioral health services and supports to eligible Californians living with schizophrenia spectrum or other psychotic disorders. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CARE Act Goes Live in Merced County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more