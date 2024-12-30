Submit Release
News Search

There were 758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,416 in the last 365 days.

Trout stocking at Bacon Creek Lake in Sioux City postponed

SIOUX CITY –  The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is postponing the trout stocking scheduled for this Friday, Jan. 3 at Bacon Creek Lake due to unsafe ice conditions. 

The stocking will be completed after the ice thickens. A press release will announce when the stocking has been completed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Trout stocking at Bacon Creek Lake in Sioux City postponed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more