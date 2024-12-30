Trout stocking at Bacon Creek Lake in Sioux City postponed
SIOUX CITY – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is postponing the trout stocking scheduled for this Friday, Jan. 3 at Bacon Creek Lake due to unsafe ice conditions.
The stocking will be completed after the ice thickens. A press release will announce when the stocking has been completed.
