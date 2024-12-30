Tennessee Business Finds Nigerian Partner

Security Tapestry is a Tennessee based Managed Security Services Provider focused on cybersecurity threat hunting, threat intelligence, and threat detection engineering to effectively identify, analyze, and respond to businesses cybersecurity threats. Security Tapestry wanted to tap-in to the significant demand for cybersecurity services overseas.

Commercial Service (CS) Memphis introduced Security Tapestry to CS Lagos which is a top market in W. Africa for cybersecurity. Security Tapestry’s entry into the Nigerian market started in 2019, when they participated in the CS event entitled USA Fair: Access Nigeria. In 2022, CS Memphis and CS Lagos organized virtual introductions for Security Tapestry to meet with potential partners which proved that there was significant interest in Nigeria for their cybersecurity services. In 2023, Security Tapestry participated in the CS’s Global Diversity Export Initiative (GDEI) Trade Mission to Africa. During the trade mission, CS Lagos scheduled one-on-one meetings for them with potential Nigerian partners.

As a result of these one-on-one meetings during the GDEI trade mission Security Tapestry signed a partnership agreement with Cloudspace Nigeria Ltd.