Tennessee Medical Device Manufacturer Finds Distributor in Singapore

A Rural-Women-Owned Company, AngioSystems Inc., Succeeds in Singapore with CS Assistance and the Initial Market Check Service.

AngioSystems Inc. was founded in 1984 as a woman-owned family business located Ducktown, Tennessee with its core business in the medical device market. The company manufactures and supplies radiation protection shields, custom drapes, pressure wedges and medical equipment trays primarily used by leading hospitals in the United States. AngioSystems sought to expand its export business, so they reached out to the CS Memphis.

By using the Commercial Service’s (CS) International Market Check (IMC) service in Singapore, AngioSystems was given a report that included an analysis of the feedback gathered from potential distributors and outlined recommendations for next steps. CS facilitated virtual introductions to these potential distributors and provided market intelligence on the medical industry and recommendations on market entry strategies for Singapore. As a direct result of the IMC service, AngioSystems entered into a distributor agreement with one of the companies met during the virtual introductions.