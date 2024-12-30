Submit Release
News Search

There were 556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,415 in the last 365 days.

Hawaiian Company Finds Sweet Success

Hawaiian Host manufactures chocolate-covered macadamias crafted with select macadamias collected by hand and made with extra creamy chocolate using an original secret recipe handed down through generations.

Always on the lookout for new opportunities, the U.S. Commercial Service Hawaii identified a high-potential partner in Korea for Hawaiian Host that would enable the company to grow its business while expanding into completely new product categories. 

The U.S. Commercial Service teams in Hawaii and Korea introduced Hawaiian Host to the partner and their bold new strategy for the Korean market while facilitating negotiations between the parties. 

As a result of the assistance provided by the International Trade Administration and the U.S. Commercial Service, Hawaiian Host has launched all new products in the Korean market – ice cream, cookies, and chocolate drinks, which are driving new sales growth while expanding the company’s classic brand.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hawaiian Company Finds Sweet Success

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more