Hawaiian Company Finds Sweet Success

Hawaiian Host manufactures chocolate-covered macadamias crafted with select macadamias collected by hand and made with extra creamy chocolate using an original secret recipe handed down through generations.

Always on the lookout for new opportunities, the U.S. Commercial Service Hawaii identified a high-potential partner in Korea for Hawaiian Host that would enable the company to grow its business while expanding into completely new product categories.

The U.S. Commercial Service teams in Hawaii and Korea introduced Hawaiian Host to the partner and their bold new strategy for the Korean market while facilitating negotiations between the parties.

As a result of the assistance provided by the International Trade Administration and the U.S. Commercial Service, Hawaiian Host has launched all new products in the Korean market – ice cream, cookies, and chocolate drinks, which are driving new sales growth while expanding the company’s classic brand.