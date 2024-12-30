Successful Sale to Uruguay for Ideal Products with U.S. Commercial Service assistance.

Ideal Products, Inc., is a highly respected manufacturer based in Nicholasville, Kentucky, whose customers include military security and civilian law enforcement organizations around the world. Because of the sensitive nature of their product and the licensing process they must follow for export sales, Ideal Products takes due diligence seriously and regularly consults the U.S. Commercial Service for guidance on export regulations, shipping and logistics, and due diligence. When the company received a purchase order from a new buyer in Uruguay, they contacted the U.S. Commercial Service in Lexington to verify the legitimacy of the buyer. In turn, the U.S. Commercial Service in Montevideo, Uruguay, was contacted to provide their knowledge of the buyer. Embassy staff promptly confirmed the buyer’s good reputation and track record with other U.S. exporters. This insight gave Ideal Products the confidence they needed to proceed with the sale. Ideal Products made a successful sale to Uruguay, and had this to say: