Submit Release
News Search

There were 556 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,296 in the last 365 days.

Successful Sale to Uruguay for Ideal Products

Successful Sale to Uruguay for Ideal Products with U.S. Commercial Service assistance.

Ideal Products, Inc., is a highly respected manufacturer based in Nicholasville, Kentucky, whose customers include military security and civilian law enforcement organizations around the world. Because of the sensitive nature of their product and the licensing process they must follow for export sales, Ideal Products takes due diligence seriously and regularly consults the U.S. Commercial Service for guidance on export regulations, shipping and logistics, and due diligence. When the company received a purchase order from a new buyer in Uruguay, they contacted the U.S. Commercial Service in Lexington to verify the legitimacy of the buyer. In turn, the U.S. Commercial Service in Montevideo, Uruguay, was contacted to provide their knowledge of the buyer. Embassy staff promptly confirmed the buyer’s good reputation and track record with other U.S. exporters. This insight gave Ideal Products the confidence they needed to proceed with the sale. Ideal Products made a successful sale to Uruguay, and had this to say:

“I want to express my appreciation for the U.S. Commercial Service and the invaluable assistance you provided in helping our company make a sale to Uruguay. Thank you for your hard work and commitment to fostering international trade. We look forward to working with you again soon.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Successful Sale to Uruguay for Ideal Products

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more