Cherish and Alarm.com partner to bring health & safety monitoring into enterprises with Cherish Serenity Enterprise Hub

Intelligent radar-based multi-room, multi-person technology uniquely protects both care providers and the people they serve

Detecting falls and notable changes in activity to safeguard people's health and safety is our opening act” — Sumit Nagpal, Chair and CEO, Cherish

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston-based Cherish has announced the launch of its second health and safety monitoring device, Cherish Serenity Enterprise Hub. Designed in collaboration with care providers—ranging from hospitals to nursing homes to memory care units—it is an unobtrusive, wall-mounted device with an intelligent radar-based sensor platform. Unlike other monitoring technologies, it does not compromise privacy or create an operational burden. It gives organizations a powerful option to reduce avoidable admissions, readmissions, and hardship for their patients while improving efficiency, easing workforce shortages, and safeguarding them and their staff.

Cherish Serenity Enterprise Hub works 24/7, ambiently (through the air) through walls—drywall with wood or metal studs, insulation, pipes, and conduits. It adapts to the layout and materials of care settings and can monitor multiple people up to forty feet away. When it initially launches, the device will sense people’s location, body position, and activity and detect falls. Over time, Cherish will unlock more capabilities of the platform via over-the-air updates.

Dan Kerzner, President of Alarm.com, noted: “Cherish’s Serenity Enterprise Hub brings important new personal safety + awareness capabilities for professional settings to our service providers. It detects people and their activity without compromising their privacy and without any wearables, which is a unique and compelling feature set for enterprise deployments.”

“Detecting falls and notable changes in activity to protect people's health and safety is our opening act,” said Sumit Nagpal, Cherish’s Chair, CEO, and Founder. “We listened to dozens of care-providing organizations as we extended this capability into their settings. The result is as powerful and unobtrusive as what we have achieved in the home—around-the-clock coverage without any change in how people live or work, and capabilities that keep improving over time.”

More than two dozen facilities in the Northeast have already signed up to deploy the technology, and demand now spans well beyond North America into the UK, EU, Singapore, Japan, and Australia. Cherish will initially roll out the solution to customers starting in Q1 ‘24, both directly and in collaboration with its distribution partners, including Alarm.com, AT&T, and others. Please contact sales@cherishhealth.com for more information.

About Cherish

Cherish develops intelligent radar-based sensor platforms that revolutionize health and safety monitoring wherever people live, work, play, or receive care. Our patented spatial computing technology works ambiently (through the air) without changing how people live or work and by prioritizing their privacy. We detect emergencies and risks to people’s health and well-being and bring timely help. We help make where people live the safest place on Earth, and we help protect care providers and the people they serve.

