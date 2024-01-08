Cherish Health partners with Alarm.com to launch Cherish Serenity, radar and AI-based solution to monitor health, safety

Cherish Serenity TM

Protects those aging/living with health challenges. Multi-person multi-room device detects activity, falls. Alarm.com’s service providers able to distribute.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston-based Cherish Health, Inc. has partnered with Alarm.com to bring Cherish Serenity TM to Alarm.com service providers and millions of their customers. Cherish Serenity is a revolutionary in-home, multi-person, multi-room “set-it-and-forget-it” health and safety monitoring device to protect, connect, and engage people who are living alone, aging, and/or facing vulnerabilities and risks at home.

Cherish Serenity is a standalone device beautifully designed to blend into people’s homes. It is simple to set up by placing it in a corner, plugging it in, and getting on with life. It goes online with built-in AT&T cellular connectivity and uses patented radar technology and AI — all confidentially without cameras — to immediately start tracking people’s body position and activity and detect falls across multiple rooms, including through walls. Serenity is always on — no buttons to push or gadgets to forget to wear or charge — to protect people, notify caregivers or a response center for timely help, and even bring healthcare home when needed.

The device will integrate with Alarm.com’s Personal Safety + Awareness platform, providing never-before-available in-home contextual information and richer insights to its users. The Alarm.com Personal Safety + Awareness solution is an essential resource for people to stay connected to those they care about most. It supports people of all ages – from young families focused on personal safety on the go to older individuals living safely at home. By empowering individuals with these tools, Alarm.com bolsters their sense of security, instilling confidence, creating connections, and providing peace of mind that those they hold dear are safe and secure anywhere.

“Cherish Serenity’s novel approach provides detailed insights into safety and activity from a single privacy-oriented device, “ said Dan Kerzner, President, Platforms Business at Alarm.com. “This is a new and compelling combination that we are eager to share with our service provider partners so we can enable more people to stay safe and healthy while remaining in their homes.”

“Alarm.com’s experience providing security solutions to millions of customers helped us focus on their most pressing needs,” said Sumit Nagpal, Cherish founder, Chairman and CEO. “And AT&T’s IoT professional services organization helped ensure the most reliable out-of-the-box connectivity. The result is a solution that “just works” to help people remain independent without changing how they live, compromising their dignity and privacy, or intruding into their lives. It gives people the peace of mind that if the unexpected should happen, help will be alerted. Today’s launch is just the beginning of what we have imagined. We can’t wait to show you what’s next.”

About Cherish

Cherish develops advanced radar-based sensor platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) that revolutionize health and safety monitoring wherever people live, work, or play. Cherish’s patented technology works ambiently (through the air) to detect emergencies and health and safety risks to bring people timely help so they and their loved ones may live better with more independence, safety, and peace of mind. For more information, please visit CherishHealth.com.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and personal safety + awareness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit alarm.com.

Media Contacts:

Vanessa Giorgi

Cherishhealth.com

vanessa.giorgi@cherishhealth.com

Matt Zartman

Alarm.com

mzartman@alarm.com

Introducing Cherish Serenity TM