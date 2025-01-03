Atlantic Employee Screening Recognized as #1 in G2 Winter 2025 Reports with 48 Industry-Leading Badges

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantic Employee Screening, a trusted leader in background screening services, proudly announces its exceptional performance in G2’s Winter 2025 Reports. The company earned the #1 ranking in multiple categories and an impressive total of 48 badges, reinforcing its position as the go-to provider for background checks, drug testing, and reference checks.

These awards span across Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business sectors, showcasing the company’s ability to meet the diverse needs of organizations of all sizes.

- Atlantic Employee Screening was honored with the following top distinctions:

- High Performer in Background Checks, Drug Testing, and Reference Checks

- Easiest To Do Business With in Background Checks and Drug Testing

- Best Support in Background Checks, Drug Testing, and Reference Checks

- Best Relationship for Drug Testing

- Momentum Leader – ranked #1 in this newest category

- Best Usability in Background Checks

- Best Results in Background Checks

- Most Implementable in Background Checks

These accolades are a testament to Atlantic Employee Screening’s dedication to delivering live U.S.-based customer service, cutting-edge technology with human oversight, and transparent pricing, ensuring every client is treated like a VIP.

Doug Avdellas, CEO of Atlantic Employee Screening, shared his thoughts on this recognition: “Being awarded #1 in G2’s Winter 2025 Reports is a significant honor and a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in us. At Atlantic Employee Screening, our mission has always been to provide unmatched service and innovative solutions that make a meaningful impact for our clients. These awards inspire us to continue setting the standard for excellence in the industry.”

As the background screening landscape evolves, Atlantic Employee Screening remains committed to empowering businesses with seamless, reliable, and high-quality solutions. With its unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and continuous innovation, the company is poised to lead the industry into the future.


About Atlantic Employee ScreeningFounded 28 years ago, Atlantic Employee Screening specializes in providing comprehensive background screening services with no-contract agreements. Renowned for its live U.S.-based customer service and industry-leading technology, the company has built a reputation for treating every client like a VIP. To learn more, visit atlanticscreening.com.

About

Founded in 1997, Atlantic Employee Screening Services (AES) is a leader in providing reliable, efficient, and comprehensive background screening solutions to businesses nationwide. With a 99.5% client retention rate and an average employee tenure of 9.3 years, we pride ourselves on delivering exceptional customer service and innovative technology. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, our team supports over 2,500 clients with fast, accurate, and secure screening services. AES integrates seamlessly with 100+ ATS/HCM/HRIS platforms, ensuring an efficient screening process tailored to meet the unique needs of your organization. Our services include pre-employment screening software, comprehensive background checks, employment and education verifications, criminal record checks, drug testing, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and more. We even offer international screening services for global hiring needs. Key benefits of partnering with AES include: No Long-Term Contracts: We earn your business daily through performance, not binding agreements. Flexible Payment Terms: Tailored to support your financial planning. U.S.-Based Support: Our dedicated team provides fast and personalized assistance. Verified by Humans: Ensuring accurate, responsible results by reviewing criminal data before release. Data Security: SOC 2 compliance, advanced encryption, and multi-factor authentication protect sensitive information. At AES, we prioritize your hiring success and data security. We offer complimentary pricing audits and pledge to match or beat your current vendor’s rates. Call us today at 877-747-2104—our team is ready to answer your questions and provide the support you need!

Atlantic Employee Screening Honored as Palm Beach County SHRM's Service Provider of the Year
