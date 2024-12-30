Manchin, Capito Celebrate Acquisition of Blackwater Canyon Property, Expansion of Public Access in the Monongahela National Forest

Charleston, WV— Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (I-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) celebrated the U.S. Forest Service’s acquisition of the Blackwater Canyon parcel from the Crites family. This is one of the most scenic areas in West Virginia, and this acquisition will allow public access and outdoor recreational opportunities for generations to come along a key 5-mile stretch of the Blackwater River that runs through Blackwater Canyon and includes a portion of the Blackwater Canyon Trail.

The parcel acquired from the Crites family is expected to be named in memory of the late Patsye Crites, who carefully managed the remarkable resources of this land with her husband John and their family for decades. Earlier this month Senators Manchin and Capito secured Senate passage of bipartisan legislation to name approximately these 2,700 acres of land along the Blackwater River as the Patsye Crites Forest, demonstrating clear support for the naming.

“There is no better way to end the year and my term as a U.S. Senator than to finalize this deal and see the Blackwater Canyon become a national treasure for all to enjoy. The land along the Blackwater River captures the true beauty of Wild and Wonderful West Virginia and now more people will be able to experience more of what the Mountain State has to offer,” Senator Manchin said. “We are bringing incredible outdoor recreation opportunities to the region, which will boost tourism, job creation and economic growth. I want to sincerely thank John and the Crites family for stewarding this beautiful area to date and for now taking this step which will allow West Virginians and Americans from all corners of the country to benefit from this spectacular area for generations to come. I also want to thank the U.S. Forest Service and Senator Capito for their commitment to seeing this acquisition cross the finish line.”

“This is exciting news for West Virginia and ensures that one of the most beautiful areas of our state will always be open to our people. The Blackwater Canyon and Blackwater Canyon Trail are exceptional outdoor recreation attractions in West Virginia that are instantly recognizable. The inclusion of this parcel of the Blackwater Canyon into the Monongahela National Forest will help us remain wild and wonderful for generations to come, and truly displays what West Virginia has to offer,” Senator Capito said. “I am thankful for John Crites and his family’s dedication to West Virginia, and for Senator Manchin’s commitment to finalizing this deal. Now, we must be diligent stewards of this land and work together to preserve the splendor of West Virginia for future generations to recognize and enjoy.”

“The Blackwater Canyon is a true wonder of nature. I'm happy that it will be preserved for future generations to enjoy,” said Michael Rosenau, President of the Tucker County Commission.

The acquired land, bordered by Blackwater Falls State Park and national forest land, will be added to the Monongahela National Forest. The parcel was acquired using funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). Senator Manchin previously sponsored the law that permanently authorized the LWCF, and later authored the Great American Outdoors Act, which provides dedicated funding for LWCF land acquisition projects each year.