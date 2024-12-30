New Loop 303 project among ADOT’s 2025 freeway highlights

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is looking ahead to starting, continuing or completing construction on several Phoenix-area freeway projects in 2025.

Topping ADOT’s list of new construction projects is an extension of Loop 303 from Van Buren Street south to Maricopa County Highway 85 (MC 85) in the Goodyear area. Here is an overview:

The Loop 303 project , currently in final design, will provide three freeway lanes in each direction between Van Buren Street and Lower Buckeye Road and two lanes in each direction from Lower Buckeye Road to MC 85. New bridges will carry the freeway over several cross streets and the Union Pacific Railroad. The new stretch of Loop 303 will be built where Cotton Lane currently carries area traffic. Work is scheduled to start by fall 2025 and last approximately three years. More information: azdot.gov/L303-MC85-VanBuren .

The following are among ADOT’s major Phoenix-area freeway projects in 2025:

Completion of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project between the I-17 “Split” and Loop 202 by spring. This has been the largest freeway reconstruction project in ADOT’s history. Work started in fall 2021. Along with new lanes that already have been added along 11 miles of I-10, crews are finishing elevated ramps providing direct connections at the I-10/State Route 143 interchange. They also will complete two pedestrian/bicyclist bridges and widening the Guadalupe Road bridge over I-10. More information: i10broadwaycurve.com .

The Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) Improvement Project between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road in Scottsdale is scheduled for completion by early 2026. Work started in January 2024. The project includes the addition of a lane in each direction within a 4.5-mile work zone. Crews also are converting the Loop 101 interchange at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard into a diamond configuration to improve traffic flow. More information: azdot.gov/Loop101PrincessToShea

Completion of the I-17 Improvement Project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point north of Phoenix in late 2025 . Work on the 23-mile project started in fall 2022. Crews are nearing completion of third lanes in each direction between Anthem Way and Black Canyon City. Work also continues on the unique 8-mile flex lanes system north of Black Canyon City. More information: improvingi17.com

The start of an I-10/Loop 101 Interchange Improvement Project in the West Valley is expected by summer 2025. Work will include construction of new HOV ramps providing I-10/Loop 101 connections to and from the east (downtown Phoenix). Crews also will modify the existing southbound Loop 101 to eastbound I-10 ramp to add a direct “exit ramp” to 91st Avenue. A new combined southbound Loop 101 exit to both Thomas and McDowell roads will be built to help manage overall freeway traffic flow. Construction is expected to last two years. More Information: azdot.gov/I10andLoop101WestValleyRampsProject

Work will advance on the Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) Widening Project between I-17 and 75th Avenue in the northwest Valley. The two-and-a half year project started in September 2024. In addition to adding new Loop 101 lanes in each direction, the project includes interchange and cross-street improvements at 75th Avenue. More information: azdot.gov/Loop101West75thToi17

The Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) Widening Project between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Val Vista Drive in the southeast Valley, which started in Aug. 2024, will add new lanes in each direction. Bridge and interchange improvements also are underway. The project is scheduled for completion by early 2027. More information: azdot.gov/L202-L101-to-ValVista

Construction of new I-10 Gila River bridges southeast of Riggs Road will advance during 2025 . Crews started work in summer 2024 to replace the outdated existing I-10 bridges crossing the Gila River. Completion is scheduled by summer 2026.

Completion of the I-17 Resurfacing Project between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74 in north Phoenix by March 2025. The project, which started in May has included diamond grinding of the freeway’s concrete pavement surface. ADOT also is finalizing plans for an I-17 resurfacing project between SR 74 and Anthem Way , scheduled to start by summer 2025.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Many projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters in November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its Twitter/X feed, @ArizonaDOT.