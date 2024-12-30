H-1 and H-201 Freeway improvements to continue January 2025

Main, News Posted on Dec 30, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds motorists that freeway projects on the H-1 Freeway and H-201 Freeway will resume their schedules in January 2025, following the holiday season. Please see details below for projects in the areas of Moanalua, Salt Lake and Pearl City.

H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct Improvements – HDOT improvements to the H-1 Freeway in the Vicinity of Valkenburg Street to Middle Street will be conducted nightly Tuesday through Monday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. No work will be done on Monday nights. Estimated completion will be in June 2025.

H-1 Salt Lake Rehabilitation – HDOT will continue work between the Pearl Harbor Interchange and the Salt Lake Boulevard underpass nightly on Friday from 8 p.m. to Monday 4:00 a.m. eastbound and Friday 6:30 p.m. to Monday 2:30 a.m. westbound. Estimated completion is March 2025.

H-1 Pearl City and Waimalu Viaduct Improvements – HDOT will be working between the Halawa Interchange and the H-1/H-2 split nightly Tuesday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 4:00 a.m., Friday from 7 p.m. to Saturday 6 a.m. and Saturday 7 p.m. to Sunday 8 a.m. Estimated to be competed March 2027.

H-201 Moanalua Freeway Repaving Project – HDOT will continue to resurface the H-201 Moanalua Freeway between the Fort Shafter overpass and the H-3 Freeway ramp nightly Sunday to Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day. Estimated completion will be September 2025.

For a weekly list of lane closures please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork. HDOT reminds motorists to plan their commutes ahead of time and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. All work is weather permitting.

