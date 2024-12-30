ALERT: Pet Food Recall Notice 

Submit Release
ANNAPOLIS, MD (December 30, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is alerting pet owners of a recall that involves pet food sold in Maryland. A sample of Morasch Meat’s Northwest Naturals brand 2lb Turkey Recipe raw & frozen pet food tested positive for a H5N1 strain of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus. Testing conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) and the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (ODVL) at Oregon State University confirmed a house cat in Washington County contracted H5N1 and died after consuming the raw frozen pet food. Tests confirmed a genetic match between the virus in the raw and frozen pet food and the infected cat.  

Morasch Meats, a Portland, Oregon-based company, is voluntarily recalling its Northwest Naturals brand 2lb Feline Turkey Recipe raw & frozen pet food. The recalled product is packaged in 2-pound plastic bags with “Best if used by” dates of 05/21/26 B10 and 06/23/2026 B1. The product was sold nationwide through distributors in AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, MD, MI, MN, PA, RI and WA in the United States, and British Columbia in Canada. Pet owners are urged to immediately check their supplies and dispose of the product. For additional information or questions, customers may contact Troy Merriman of Morasch Meats of Portland at 503-257-9821 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm PST, Monday through Friday.  

