SAIGON FOR SAIGON MOVEMENT LOGO Father ANDREW LE HUU NGUYEN A Rally in Little Saigon, California, in July 2nd, 2006

PETITION CALLING ON WORLD LEADERS TO ADVOCATE FOR RESTORING THE NAME ‘SAIGON’ IN PLACE OF ‘HO CHI MINH CITY’ IN VIETNAM

WESTMINSTER, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “We, the patriotic Vietnamese people, respectfully submit this petition to you in the hope of receiving your attention and support in preserving the long-standing historical and cultural values of Saigon City – a proud symbol of the Vietnamese people.”This is the opening statement of a petition dated January 1, 2025, addressed to the leaders of 190 countries worldwide by the “Saigon for Saigon Movement.” The petition is signed by Catholic Father Andrew Le Huu Nguyen, currently residing in Auckland, New Zealand. He founded this movement in January 2006 in Westminster, California, USA, a city known as Little Saigon—the capital of the Vietnamese diaspora—due to its large population of Vietnamese refugees who fled communism after the Republic of Vietnam (South Vietnam) was overtaken by North Vietnamese communists on April 30, 1975.The petition states “Saigon City has had a history of formation and development of more than 300 years, bearing the cultural, historical and traditional imprints of the country of Vietnam. The name Saigon is not only a symbol associated with national identity but also the pride of many generations of people in South Vietnam. However, in April 1975, after South Vietnam was occupied by the Communist army from the North, the Vietnamese Communist government imposed the change of the name of Saigon to “Ho Chi Minh” -named after the founder of the Communist Party of Vietnam.”It then explains “This change of name not only denies the centuries-old cultural and historical heritage of Saigon City, but also causes much controversy and discontent among the Vietnamese people, especially those who lived under the Republic of Vietnam. The name Saigon is not just a name, but also a symbol of freedom, democracy and the desire for peace.”Finally, the petition calls for “We respectfully request that Your Excellency, as the leader of a peace and justice-loving nation, support the legitimate voice of the Vietnamese people in preserving the historical name of Saigon City. We believe that Your support will contribute significantly to promoting the cultural values and protecting the historical heritage of Vietnam”.In addition to this petition, the Saigon For Saigon Movement has undertaken various other activities to bolster the campaign to “Reclaim the Name Saigon” throughout 2025. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s rule over the entire country.The petition includes the contact person and address for the Saigon for Saigon Movement as Father Andrew Le Huu Nguyen, 25 Browns Road, Manurewa, Auckland, New Zealand; Tel.: +64 9 266 2789; Email: saigon4saigon1975@gmail.com.

