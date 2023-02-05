VIETNAM DEMOCRACY RADIO PREPARES TO CELEBRATE 12-YEAR ANNIVERSARY
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIETNAM DEMOCRACY RADIO (VDR – Radio Dap Loi Song Nui) is preparing to celebrate the station's 12th birthday by creating several new programs and making improvements in many aspects of its broadcast.
Regarding the new programs, the most prominent one is called "Constitutional Analysis" which is broadcast every Monday, in which the speakers present analyze the deficiencies of the 2013 Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Several lawyers who reside in different countries such as Australia, Germany, and Canada contribute to this program. Its purpose is to inform the Vietnamese people about the shortcomings of the Constitution to which they are subject.
Another new program is broadcast on Saturday as part of the special program called “Our Current Issues” to report on the activities of Vietnamese community organizations around the world. The purpose of this program is to help the listeners know about the characteristics and activities of the Vietnamese diaspora.
Regarding improvement measures, VDR has invited more staff to collaborate in program implementation such as writing articles, reading news, etc. The station also obtains technical helps to finetune its daily YouTubes and create YouTubes for certain special programs as well.
About the event marking VDR’s 12 years of operation, Mr. Quang Nam, the radio's executive director, just announced that it is likely to be held in Southern California, which is known as the capital of Vietnamese refugees outside Vietnam. "This event will be held in the middle of May like the previous years. The exact date, its venue as well as other details of this event will be announced at the end of March," said Mr. Quang Nam.
Vietnam Democracy Radio was established by the Federation for Democracy of Vietnam on May 15, 2011. It broadcast daily to Vietnam for 30 minutes, from 7:30 to 8:00 pm, local time, on short wave SW 9670 kHz (31 meters).
Besides the radio wave, VDR programs can be listening through the RADIODLSN application on the smartphone, or via the Youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/@daploisongnui, or via the website http://radiodlsn.com. Listeners can also access VDR programs by phone at 1(605)781-9802, and 1(425)585-1550.
In particular, in order to help Vietnamese people know more about the political party which completely control their life, VDR produced a documentary film named "THE RED PERIL - THE TRUE FACE OF THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF VIETNAM". The premiere of this film was held simultaneously in 4 cities, including Little Saigon, California, USA; Paris, France; Toronto, Canada; and Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, January 11, 2015. Over the next 3 following months, the film continued to be introduced in 31 other cities across the world. As of today, VDR has distributed more than 100,000 DVDs of this documentary film and nearly 20 million viewers watch it through several YouTube channels and websites.
For more information about VDR, please contact Mr. Quang Nam, the Executive Director, by phone at (408)663-9860, by email at lienlac.dlsn@gmail.com, or by mail at PO BOX 612882, SAN JOSE, CA 95161.
