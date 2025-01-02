Roger Fradin Joins Trident IoT

Roger’s track record of scaling businesses and driving innovation is unmatched. Having both Roger Fradin and Todd Pedersen marks a pivotal moment for Trident IoT.” — Michael Lamb, CEO of Trident IoT

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trident IoT, a pioneering semiconductor company specializing in IoT silicon, development tools, and certification services, is proud to announce that Roger Fradin has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Fradin is renowned for his transformative contributions to Honeywell International where he served as Vice Chairman and CEO of Automation and Control Solutions and played a pivotal role in growing the company’s Automation and Control Solutions business from $4B to almost $20B. He helped lead an entrepreneurial team that built Pittway (the world leader in electronic security and fire alarm systems), from an early-stage company to $2B+ from 1976 until its acquisition by Honeywell in 2000. He is currently chairman of Janus International (NYSE: JBI), the former chairman of Resideo (REZI) and on the boards of Vertiv (VRT), L3Harris (NYSE: LHX), CompoSecure (CMPO), MSC Industrial (MSM) and an Operating Executive at the Carlyle Group.With his deep knowledge of industrial and IoT markets, Fradin brings invaluable insights to Trident IoT as it continues to expand its footprint in the rapidly evolving Internet of Things landscape.Fradin joins Todd Pedersen, a major shareholder and Board Member at Trident IoT. Pedersen, the founder of Vivint Smart Home, is a visionary entrepreneur who has redefined the smart home and IoT industries. Together, Fradin and Pedersen bring a wealth of expertise and strategic guidance that will empower Trident IoT to deliver groundbreaking solutions for developers and businesses in the IoT ecosystem.“Roger’s track record of scaling businesses and driving innovation is unmatched,” said Michael Lamb, CEO of Trident IoT. “Having both Roger Fradin and Todd Pedersen marks a pivotal moment for Trident IoT. Their combined expertise strengthens our ability to provide developers, across multiple industries, the right products and best in class support, enabling faster time to market and greater revenue opportunities.”Trident IoT continues to lead the way in simplifying IoT development with its IoT focused silicon, innovative and flexible SDKs, and robust engineering and certification services. The addition of Fradin to the team underscores the company’s commitment to building a world-class leadership team that drives value for its customers and shareholders.For more information about Trident IoT and its mission to transform the IoT development journey, visit www.tridentiot.com . Or come see us in person at CES2025 Jan 7th through the 10th at the Venetian Hotel.About Trident IoTTrident IoT is a semiconductor company founded by a team of industry veterans with over a century of combined expertise. Built around three pillars—IoT Silicon and Tools, Design and Development Support, and US-Based Certification Services—Trident IoT is dedicated to simplifying the product development process for IoT innovators. With solutions designed by developers for developers, Trident IoT empowers businesses to get to revenue faster with simply better products.

