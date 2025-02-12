Trident IoT’s Z-Way Controller SDK Earns Certification from the Z-Wave Alliance

The Z-Wave Alliance is committed to ensuring interoperability and security within the Z-Wave ecosystem, and we are pleased to certify Trident IoT’s Z-Way controller SDK.” — Bettina Roll, Certification Program Manager for the Z-Wave Alliance

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trident IoT, a different kind of semiconductor company, proudly announces that its Z-Way controller SDK has been officially certified by the Z-Wave Alliance. This certification confirms Z-Way’s compliance with the latest Z-Wave standards, ensuring robust interoperability and seamless integration for developers and manufacturers building Z-Wave-enabled smart home and IoT solutions.Z-Way is Trident IoT’s flexible and multi-protocol controller SDK designed to support Z-Wave networks with advanced functionality, multi-platform compatibility, and intuitive development tools. The certification from the Z-Wave Alliance affirms that Z-Way meets the highest industry benchmarks for security, performance, and reliability, reinforcing Trident IoT’s commitment to empowering developers with best-in-class tools for IoT innovation.“We are thrilled to receive Z-Wave Alliance certification for Z-Way,” said Mariusz Malkowski, CTO at Trident IoT. “This milestone underscores our dedication to delivering high-quality, standards-compliant solutions that accelerate product development and bring cutting-edge smart home technologies to market faster.”"The Z-Wave Alliance is committed to ensuring interoperability and security within the Z-Wave ecosystem, and we are pleased to certify Trident IoT’s Z-Way controller SDK," said Bettina Roll, Certification Program Manager for the Z-Wave Alliance. "As an alternate source for Z-Wave solutions, Trident IoT brings increased diversity, stability, and innovation to the market. Providing developers and manufacturers with more options accelerates the adoption of Z-Wave technology."With this certification, Trident IoT further strengthens its role as a key player in the IoT ecosystem, providing certified solutions that simplify development while ensuring compliance with industry-leading security and interoperability requirements.For more information about Trident IoT’s suite of IoT solutions, visit www.tridentiot.com About Trident IoT Trident IoT is a semiconductor company dedicated to simplifying IoT product development. Founded by industry veterans with over a century of combined experience, Trident IoT specializes in IoT silicon and tools, design and development support, and US-based certification services. Built by developers for developers, Trident IoT’s mission is to enable businesses to bring products to market faster with simply better solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.