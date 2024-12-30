Mayor Wu Announces First Night 2025 Public Safety Preparations

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu, City of Boston public safety officials, and First Night representatives gathered to share the City’s preparations for First Night 2025, Boston’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration. The free and family-friendly event is returning to City Hall Plaza for the second year, and will feature performances, ice sculptures, fireworks, and more. The City is a partner of the New Year’s Eve event, which is formally run by Boston Celebrations, Inc., and managed by Conventures, Inc. All parties are taking steps to ensure public safety as Boston celebrates the New Year.

“First Night is a special tradition in our community, bringing family and friends together across Boston to celebrate a fresh start,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We are grateful to welcome residents and visitors from all over to City Hall Plaza again. I encourage everyone to keep safety in mind as we ring in the new year.”

First Night will feature more than 12 hours of free programming on City Hall Plaza and around Boston. The decades-old tradition first moved to City Hall last year from its usual hub in Copley Square due to the park’s reconstruction. The northeast triangle of Copley Square Park, located between Trinity Church and Boylston Street, will open on New Year’s Day 2025, with the other areas of the park set to reopen later in the winter and spring. New this year to First Night are indoor performances at Boston Public Market, CanalSide Food + Drink, and new faces on the event’s main stage at City Hall Plaza. Also in the plaza, ice sculptures will celebrate the 250th anniversary of Massachusetts, which will be commemorated throughout 2025.

The Boston Police Department will be present at First Night to support this family-friendly event. Additionally, Boston Police are reminding attendees not to consume alcohol or marijuana in public spaces or prohibited private spaces, not to fly drones at any First Night activities, to dress accordingly for the weather, and to report any suspicious activity.

“Families participating in the official First Night celebrations, as well as residents celebrating in our neighborhoods, will see a strong police presence,” said Commissioner Michael Cox, Boston Police Department. “We are working with our public safety partners to make this family friendly event safe and secure for all. If you see something concerning at the events, in one of our neighborhoods, or if you need to report a party or disturbance, please report it to a nearby officer or call 911.”

A parade from City Hall Plaza to the Boston Common at 6:00 p.m. will lead up to the Family Fireworks over Boston Common starting at 7:00 p.m. Midnight Fireworks over Boston Harbor presented by Meet Boston will cap off the night. More information on programming for Tuesday, December 31, can be found at firstnightboston.org.

“For the 49th time, First Night Boston will unite the residents and visitors of Boston in a night of celebration," said Dusty Rhodes, the executive director of First Night Boston. "We're proud to produce this event, and to keep it entirely free for all to enjoy. We're immensely grateful to the City of Boston and our event sponsors for their ongoing support of the event."

“The Boston Fire Department will have additional personnel on duty and resources on hand to ensure the public’s safety during the fireworks shows and other outdoor activities. We wish to remind everyone that the private use of fireworks is prohibited in the city of Boston,” said Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke. “Please leave the fireworks to the professionals! As always, we are ready to respond to any emergency. We can be reached by calling 911 or by visiting any firehouse. The Boston Fire Department wishes everyone a happy and safe new year.”

Boston EMS will be deploying additional personnel at dispatch operations and in ambulances across the city to support emergency medical needs on New Year’s Eve.

“Whether you are celebrating with us at First Night in Boston or somewhere else, take steps to ring in the New Year safely. Dress appropriately for the weather, have a transportation plan, and look out for each other. Let’s make sure everyone gets home safely,” said Boston EMS Chief of Department, Jim Hooley. “Boston EMS personnel are posted throughout the City. If anyone requires emergency medical services, please call us. We are incredibly grateful for our EMTs and Paramedics, as well as all members of public safety, healthcare and other industries, working through holidays.”

First Night festivities will impact traffic and parking in Downtown Boston. People coming into the City to celebrate are strongly encouraged not to drive and to instead use public transportation. Details on parking and traffic restrictions can be found here.

MBTA General Manager Eng announced that the MBTA will not be collecting fares after 8:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Updated holiday schedules can be found here.