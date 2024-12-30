Hunting seasons starting to close

Iowa’s pheasant, late muzzleloader and archery deer, and archery fall turkey seasons close on Jan. 10. Squirrel, quail, partridge and grouse remain open until Jan. 31.

Furbearer seasons and rabbit season is open until Feb. 28. Crow season is Jan. 14 to March 31. Beaver trapping season closes on April 15.

For waterfowl, the north zone dark and light goose season closes on Jan. 11, the central zone dark and light goose season closes on Jan. 18, and the south zone dark and light goose season closes on Jan. 25.

The light goose conservation order season is open Jan. 26 to May 1 statewide; additional regulations apply.