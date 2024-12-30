We're Hiring! Find a summer job in your favorite state park or forest

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hiring seasonal positions for summer 2025 in the Iowa state park and forest system. Work alongside conservation professionals building skills for careers in natural resources. Seasonal workers primarily work in the outdoors performing hands-on duties in natural resource management, park operations, visitor engagement, and/or law enforcement. Each park has unique needs depending on its natural areas, recreational opportunities and amenities.

Learn more about summer 2025 job opportunities and find out how to apply at: www.iowadnr.gov/employment