Governor Kotek Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Remembrance of President Jimmy Carter

Today, Governor Tina Kotek ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff, pursuant to a Presidential Proclamation as a mark of respect for the memory of President Jimmy Carter. The flag should be flown at half-staff from December 30, 2024, until sunset, on January 28, 2025.

“I deeply admired President Jimmy Carter and followed his work during and after his presidency. He exemplified optimism, an unshakable faith in the human spirit, and resolve to end suffering in his country and across the world. President Carter was a champion of common sense for the common good.

“He bolstered social services, economic opportunities for women and people of color, and was a longtime proponent for affordable housing, and so much more. He did not turn away from public service after his presidency and instead leaned into a life-long career of helping others, diplomatic pursuits, and being an outspoken advocate for working people.

“Leaders like President Carter are best remembered in their own words. In his 2002 Nobel Peace Prize address he stated: ‘The bond of our common humanity is stronger than the divisiveness of our fears and prejudices. God gives us the capacity for choice. We can choose to alleviate suffering. We can choose to work together for peace. We can make these changes – and we must.’

“Oregon sends love to the Carter family, may he rest in peace.”