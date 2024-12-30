Join Runge Conservation Nature Center staff this January for a variety of events

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to visit Runge Conservation Nature Center this January. MDC staff at the nature center have many exciting conservation-themed events planned for the upcoming month. January events include but are not limited to:

Nature Rx Winter Yoga on Jan. 9, from 6:00-7:30 p.m.: Winter reminds us that cold and frost create a uniquely cozy and invigorating environment for healthy well-being – popularly described by the Danish word, “hygge.” Missouri plants such as beauty berry, hawthorn, and buckbrush thrive in the winter cold, much like you practicing yoga amidst the quiet glow of winter. Participants bring this “hygge feeling” home with them in a candle made at the end of the session. Please bring your yoga mat or towel. This program is indoors. This event is open to participants ages 16 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4rL .

3D Archery on Jan. 11, from 1-4 p.m.: Want to take on a new and exciting archery challenge? Runge 3D archery is here! This intermediate program is meant for honing archery skills and introducing the basics of archery hunting. We will begin with basic archery skills before heading to the woods to shoot 3D targets. Meet at the Runge outdoor pavilion. Dress for the weather with closed-toe shoes. This event is open to participants ages 9 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4rE .

Hiking Rock Bridge State Park on Jan. 25, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.: Put on your hiking shoes and join us for a guided hike of Deer Run Trail at Rock Bridge State Park (Boone County); 3.25 miles – easy. Meet at Runge Nature Center or the trailhead. Some transportation is provided, but carpooling may be necessary. Hike leaders will contact participants before the hike to give directions if needed. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather, bring a water bottle, and pack a lunch/snack. This event is open to participants ages 18 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4rR .

Eagle Adventure at Marion Access on Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.: Marion Access is about 15 minutes north of Runge on Hwy. 179. Runge’s annual Eagle Adventure will be different this year. Because of ongoing renovation on the Runge Nature Center and limited parking due to construction equipment, we will not have live eagles at the event or activities in the nature center. Instead, we will have staff and volunteers at Marion Access on the Missouri River to help visitors view wild bald eagles with spotting scopes. We will also have eagle displays, a warming fire, and hot chocolate. Maps to the access are available at the nature center. This program is on a come-and-go basis from 10 AM to 2 PM. Join us in celebrating the return of bald eagles in Missouri! No registration required, and all ages are invited.

For a complete list of events at Runge Conservation Nature Center this January, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/48q. All events are free to the public and most events have limited space, so be sure to plan ahead and register for any events you’d like to attend.

Runge Conservation Nature Center trails are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day, and the nature center building is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The area is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.