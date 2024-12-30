RCP responds to UCL research showing a single cigarette can take 20 minutes off life expectancy

Researchers at University College London have found that on average a single cigarette reduces life expectancy about about 20 minutes, meaning if a smoker of 10 cigarettes a day quits for a week they could add a day to their life expectancy.

Responding to the research, which was commissioned by the Department for Health and Social Care, Professor Sanjay Agrawal, the RCP's special adviser on tobacco, said:

‘Every cigarette smoked costs precious minutes of life, and the cumulative impact is devastating, not only for individuals but also for our healthcare system and economy. This research is a powerful reminder of the urgent need to address cigarette smoking as the leading preventable cause of death and disease in the UK.

‘The government’s commitment to supporting smokers to quit through initiatives like the updated NHS Quit Smoking app, increased funding for stop-smoking services, and the landmark Tobacco and Vapes Bill is critical. These measures will not only support smokers now in their quitting journey but also help prevent a new generation from becoming addicted.

‘As we approach 2025, I encourage smokers to make a New Year’s resolution to quit. This decision is an investment in their future health and quality of life. With the right support, it is never too late to quit and reap the benefits of a healthier, longer life.’