Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,313 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Monday, December 30, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Monday, December 30, 2024, includes the following:

Monday, December 30 at 4:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the 17th Annual Chanukah in the Square Menorah Lighting, Marion Square, 329 Meeting Street, Charleston, S.C.

Monday, December 30 at 6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the Annual State House Menorah Lighting, South Carolina State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Monday, December 30, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more