Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Monday, December 30, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Monday, December 30, 2024, includes the following: Monday, December 30 at 4:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the 17th Annual Chanukah in the Square Menorah Lighting, Marion Square, 329 Meeting Street, Charleston, S.C. Monday, December 30 at 6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the Annual State House Menorah Lighting, South Carolina State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

