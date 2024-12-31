Employer.com Announces Acquisition of Bench Accounting

Employer.com Acquires Bench Accounting Employer.com Horizontal Logo Employer.com Logo

Employer.com Acquires Bench Accounting, Ensuring Seamless Service Continuity and Enhanced Support for Small Businesses Across North America

Employer.com’s strategic acquisition underscores our confidence in the future of Bench, its team, and its customers. Together, we look forward to delivering even greater value, innovation and support.” — Jesse Tinsley, CEO, Employer.com

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employer.com, a leader in workforce management and business support solutions, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Bench Accounting, a premier provider of bookkeeping services and financial solutions for small businesses. This acquisition reflects Employer.com’s commitment to expanding its portfolio of services and enhancing the value delivered to small business owners.

Despite recent headlines concerning Bench's decision to suspend operations on December 28, we are pleased to reassure Bench customers that Employer.com has been working diligently behind the scenes to ensure a seamless transition.

What This Means for Bench Customers:

Continuity of Service: Bench customers will continue working with the same expert in-house bookkeepers they know and trust.

Platform Stability: Customers will retain full access to the same powerful, intuitive Bench platform.

Data Security: All customer data remains intact, secure, and protected, with no disruption to historical records or ongoing service.

“Bench has always been a trusted partner to small businesses, and we are excited to build on that legacy,” said Jesse Tinsley, CEO of Employer.com. “While the challenges Bench recently faced were unexpected, we recognized an extraordinary opportunity to integrate their capabilities into our own suite of solutions. By combining forces, we can create even more value for Bench’s loyal customers while extending the reach and impact of Employer.com’s offerings.”

This acquisition ensures that Bench customers can continue relying on the same high-quality service they’ve always received, while also opening the door to future enhancements and capabilities powered by Employer.com’s extensive resources. Employer.com is committed to empowering small businesses with the tools and support they need to thrive, and Bench’s expertise in financial management aligns perfectly with that mission.

“At Bench, our customers and team have always been at the heart of everything we do. We’re so pleased to have found a great home for many of them with Employer.com—a partner we trust to deliver the care and continuity our customers deserve,” said Jennifer Bouyoukos, Chief People Officer at Bench Accounting. “This transition reflects our unwavering focus on creating the best possible outcomes for everyone involved.”

Why Businesses Should Trust Employer.com:

Employer.com has a proven track record of delivering scalable, reliable, and innovative solutions. With Bench’s technology and expertise now part of its platform, Employer.com offers an unparalleled combination of services tailored to the needs of growing businesses. Customers can trust Employer.com not only to maintain continuity but also to elevate their operational capabilities, enabling them to focus on their core business goals.

“This acquisition is more than a transaction; it’s a partnership with the Bench community and a promise to our customers. We’re excited to bring together the best of both worlds to create a powerful, integrated solution that redefines how businesses manage their workforce and finances. Employer.com’s strategic acquisition underscores its confidence in the future of Bench, its team, and its customers. Together, we look forward to delivering even greater value, innovation, and support to small businesses in North America and beyond,” added Tinsley.

For more information about Employer.com and its acquisition of Bench Accounting, please contact:

Matt Charney

CMO

Employer.com

213.219.0927

matt@employer.com

About Employer.com

Employer.com is a leading provider of workforce management and business solutions, helping companies of all sizes streamline operations, improve productivity, and achieve growth. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Employer.com offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services to empower businesses to reach their full potential. To learn more, please visit http://www.employer.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.