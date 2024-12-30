OSCE Chair-in-Office Borg announces Switzerland’s 2026 OSCE Chairpersonship

VALLETTA/VIENNA, 30 December 2024 – OSCE Chair-in-Office, Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Ian Borg, today announced the selection of Switzerland to chair the OSCE in 2026.

The announcement follows a Ministerial Decision adopted by consensus in the final days of Malta’s Chairpersonship. The 57 OSCE participating States thus expressed their collective commitment to sustaining the essential work of the Organization at a time of geopolitical challenges.

“Today, we have demonstrated our confidence in the Organization and its ability to deliver on its mandate,” said Chair-in-Office Borg. “I congratulate Switzerland for showing strong leadership in stepping forward to assume the 2026 Chairpersonship. Switzerland’s acceptance of this role is a crucial step forward, and we look forward to continuing our close co-operation as Troika members as of the 1st of January 2025.”

After the conclusion of the Ministerial Council, Malta remained focused on safeguarding the functionality of the OSCE and ensuring its ability to navigate through turbulent times. Chair-in-Office Borg emphasized that the selection of future Chairs was a key priority in sustaining the Organization’s resilience and continuity.

"At the outset of our Chairpersonship in January, we adopted the motto ‘Strengthening Resilience and Enhancing Security’ to underscore the imperative of safeguarding the OSCE’s ability to navigate challenges and reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of security in our region,” said Chair-in-Office Borg. “Today, Malta’s Chairpersonship is proud of its efforts to preserve the Organization’s functionality and advance pivotal decisions that reaffirm the OSCE’s position as a bastion of peace, dialogue, and stability.”

“The OSCE stands for security through co-operation and peaceful settlement of disputes,” Swiss Federal Councilor and incoming Chair-in-Office of the OSCE for 2026 Ignazio Cassis said. “This Organization is more relevant than ever and we have to keep it functional.”

In a year's time, Switzerland will succeed Finland at the helm of the OSCE. Borg expressed confidence in Switzerland’s ability to lead the Organization effectively: “This is a significant moment for the OSCE, and we are confident that Switzerland will lead with vision and resolve.”

The OSCE Chairpersonship is held for one year by an OSCE participating State, with its Foreign Minister serving as Chair-in-Office. The Chairpersonship co-ordinates decision-making and sets the OSCE's priorities during its tenure.