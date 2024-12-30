Enhanced Security Measures Ahead of New Year’s Holiday

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced enhanced security measures being taken this week by state agencies ahead of New Year's Eve. Agencies including the Division of State Police, New York National Guard, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will have increased staffing through the holiday, and security will be augmented at airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems as a precautionary measure to help keep New Yorkers safe. Governor Hochul urges New Yorkers to be safe and be aware of their surroundings when attending public events to celebrate the new year.

“As we gather in New York City to celebrate the start of a new year, I’ve directed our State agencies to take all necessary steps to ensure that New Yorkers and visitors can celebrate safely and peacefully,” Governor Hochul said. “Public safety is my top priority, and I am committed to using every tool at our disposal to keep you safe.”

New York State Agency Activities

New York State Police

New York State Police will be at maximum staffing through the New Year’s holiday and there will be an increased presence of Troopers at critical infrastructure and transportation facilities statewide. State Police will monitor all mass gatherings and share intelligence with other law enforcement agencies to keep New Yorkers safe. Troopers will also be highly visible on interstates and state highways as part of a dedicated holiday traffic enforcement initiative targeting aggressive and impaired drivers.

National Guard

Troops from Joint Task Force Empire Shield, the New York National Guard security force in New York City, were on duty over New Year’s weekend supplementing law enforcement at rail and bus transportation sites, and at LaGuardia and JFK airports and the New York Police Department. The 24th Weapons of Mass Destruction — Civil Support Team, based at Fort Hamilton is on standby for New Year’s Eve near Times Square in New York City. Soldiers and Airmen are trained to identify chemical, biological and explosive materials, and to assist civilian first responders.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is in contact with public safety officials in New York City including the NYPD, Port Authority and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

This year, the State Office of Counter Terrorism (OCT) conducted Red Team exercises at more than 900 locations in each of the State’s 16 Counter Terrorism Zones. Separately, OCT trained an additional 1,400 New Yorkers through approximately 50 terrorism awareness presentations across New York. Law enforcement teams and OCT staff also completed 66 NY-SECURE rail counter terrorism details to remind travelers of the importance of using the ‘See Something, Say Something’ app and hotline to report suspicious activity. Teams also assessed more than 200 infrastructure locations across the State, including stadiums and arenas, malls and shopping centers, colleges and universities, airports, transit hubs and other mass-gathering locations. 58 percent of the locations were new and not visited in previous years, this was an 18 percent increase from 2023. OCT’s Cyber Incident Response Team also provided cyber threat briefings to over 2,600 state and local government stakeholders to ensure awareness and preparedness.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The Port Authority continues to work closely with our local, state, and federal partners to enhance protective counter measures around large public events to ensure the safety and security of the traveling public. This includes but is not limited to additional police and civilian security staffing at all our facilities. Safeguarding the public and our employees is the absolute highest priority for the Port Authority.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority MTA has increased patrols and surveillance to provide heightened protection at major rail hubs. The MTA Police Department has stepped up its uniformed and plainclothes presence in Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal as well as other major stations throughout the Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road network. Police canine teams and special purpose units will provide added protection. Railroad customers will also see increased train patrols, as well as random bag checks at various locations. The MTA Police Department, NYPD and MTA Bridges and Tunnels Officers share intelligence information and coordinate their threat response providing a seamless protection throughout the region. Together with the NYPD, the MTA closely monitors large public events to provide security to our customers, employees and facilities.

“If You See Something, Say Something”

New Yorkers are reminded to stay alert to their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity. Reports can be made to the New York State Terrorism Tips Line at 1-866-SAFENYS (1-866-723-3697) . New Yorkers can also download the See Something, Say Something smartphone app on the Safeguard New York webpage.

Sparkler Safety

Governor Hochul also urged New Yorkers to practice safety when engaging in celebrations, including using sparklers that can cause dangerous fires and injuries when not used properly. The State Office of Fire Prevention and Control (OFPC) states that sparkling devices are ground-based or handheld sparking devices that produce a shower of colored sparks or colored flame, crackling or whistling noise and smoke – they do not launch into the air. Users must be 18 years or older to use sparkling devices. The following fireworks are illegal statewide: firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, spinners and aerial devices.

Sales of sparkling devices by certified permanent and specialty retailers can only take place during the year from June 1 to July 5 and December 26 to January 2. Sales of sparkling devices by certified temporary stands or tents can only occur from June 20 to July 5 and December 26 to January 2. A list of registered sparkling device vendors appears here. The list of counties that prohibit the sale and possession of sparkling devices is ever changing. To ensure compliance, please check with your local county sheriff’s office. Learn more about sparkling devices here.

Sparkler Safety Tips

Children and sparklers are a dangerous combination. Never allow young children to play with or ignite sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This is hot enough to melt some metals.

Never throw or point sparkling devices toward people, animals, vehicles, structures, or flammable materials. Always follow packaging instructions.

Keep a water supply or an approved fire extinguisher nearby.

Only light one sparkling device at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”

Always use sparkling devices outdoors. Never light sparklers inside.

Store sparkling devices in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

If you are impaired by alcohol, do not use sparkling devices.

Always wear eye protection when using sparkling devices.

The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control also encourages parents and guardians to provide children and teens with non-flammable alternatives to sparkling devices, which can be easily found at most retail stores, such as glow sticks, pipe cleaner “sparklers,” fairy lights and LED Items.