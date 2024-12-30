South Carolina Company expands into Australian, Indonesian and Latvian markets

Dust Solutions, Inc. designs and manufactures equipment to address dust issues for a global clientele. Their solutions for prevention, suppression, and wind protection serve industries like mining, power generation, biomass, aggregate, pulp and paper, wood products, hazardous waste, and bulk handling.

The company approached Commercial Service Charleston, SC to expand into global markets and identify new distributors. Having been counseled by Commercial Service Charleston since 2012, Dust Solutions sought further assistance for their expansion. Services were recommended, and actions were taken in several markets. With support from CS Indonesia, a Virtual International Partner Search was conducted, leading to the identification of a suitable partner. Additionally, in Latvia, with counseling from the Advocacy Center and the U.S. Embassy in Riga, Dust Solutions was introduced to Latvian officials for a port project. Separately, CS Australia introduced them to a potential distributor on the Australian east coast.

These efforts resulted in Dust Solutions entering new global markets. They signed partners in Indonesia and Australia as distributors and secured a contract with Latvian officials for the Riga port project, resulting in sales amounting to about 60% of their total sales.