South Carolina Company Successfully Expands in Colombia, Brazil, and Australia

Byo-Gon, a Charleston based company, utilizes natural plant sources to improve wastewater treatment in industrial, municipal, residential or restaurant applications. Since 2011, the Commercial Service, Charleston office has supported Byo-Gon’s export efforts through various initiatives, including counseling, export training, and business development.

The company participated in several trade missions organized by the South Carolina Department of Commerce through the STEP grant. Notably, Byo-Gon attended meetings in Colombia and Brazil in 2019, and in Australia in 2023, facilitated by Commercial Service post overseas.

As a result of this support, Byo-Gon has successfully expanded its international presence and increased its revenue, establishing representation in Australia, Colombia, and Brazil.