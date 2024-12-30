Submit Release
News Search

There were 677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,313 in the last 365 days.

South Carolina Company Successfully Expands in Colombia, Brazil, and Australia

Byo-Gon, a Charleston based company, utilizes natural plant sources to improve wastewater treatment in industrial, municipal, residential or restaurant applications.  Since 2011, the Commercial Service, Charleston office has supported Byo-Gon’s export efforts through various initiatives, including counseling, export training, and business development. 

The company participated in several trade missions organized by the South Carolina Department of Commerce through the STEP grant. Notably, Byo-Gon attended meetings in Colombia and Brazil in 2019, and in Australia in 2023, facilitated by Commercial Service post overseas. 

As a result of this support, Byo-Gon has successfully expanded its international presence and increased its revenue, establishing representation in Australia, Colombia, and Brazil.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

South Carolina Company Successfully Expands in Colombia, Brazil, and Australia

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more