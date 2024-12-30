CS Helps Client Recover Past Due Balance

CS Helps Client Recover Over 40% of Past Due Balance

Oxyion, a client of the U.S. Commercial Service Fresno (CS Fresno) since 2021, was established in 2014. Oxyion manufactures equipment for biosecurity and food safety for indoor public spaces including offices, break rooms, industrial cooling and processing that neutralizes environmental toxic burden at the source.

Oxyion rents their chemical free equipment internationally, including foreign buyers in Mexico. In February 2021, Oxyion contacted U.S. Commercial Service Guadalajara, Mexico (CS Mexico) to discuss their past due payments with foreign buyer. Valued at $63,184.34, Oxyion asked if CS Mexico could help obtain payment. During an introductory call, CS Fresno discussed the consolidated screening list and the significance of developing a screening template.

CS Fresno also provided guidance on how to protect their foreign receivables through EXIM programs, assistance to screen future foreign buyer inquiries, support for eCommerce expansion, STEP grant information and additional market expansion programs. CS Mexico contacted the foreign buyer in Mexico, inquiring about the non-payment and when the remaining balance may be remitted.

As a direct result of U.S. Commercial Service assistance, Oxyion received partial payment from the foreign buyer, totaling $30,000 between February to May 2021. Additionally, Oxyion has tools to protect itself from minimizing the loss of rental revenue in the future.

“With the assistance of U.S. Commercial Service Fresno and Commercial Service Guadalajara, Mexico, we were able to collect 43% of the past due balance. Oxyion appreciates the support provided by Commercial Service and convey to debtors the importance of international contracts that need to be honored”. Gabriel Almazan, Latin America Sales Manager of Oxyion

