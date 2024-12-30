CS Guidance Helps Increase Exports To Mexico

Rincon Technology Utilizes CS Guidance to Increase Exports to Mexico

Established in 2005, Rincon Technology (RT) is a global provider of telecommunication equipment and services. RT offers new and used hardware to its customers and delivers value by crafting programs that allow these telecom carriers to reduce the environmental impact of building new networks while simultaneously saving them money.

In June 2022, RT contacted the U.S. Commercial Service Mexico for guidance on applying for ‘Official Mexican Standards,’ also known as ‘Norma Official Mexicana (NOMs)’ certificate to export into Mexico.

U.S. Commercial Service (CS) Ventura provided export counseling to RT, including additional guidance on ITAR regulations. Additionally, U.S. Commercial Service Monterrey, Mexico (CS Mexico) provided answers to all questions and the steps to ensure compliance. CS Mexico also worked with CS Mexico City to explain the regulations including NOMs certification, standards, application process and costs as well as the resources to register RT’s product.

As a result of the assistance and information provided by CS, RT received NOMs approval and successfully shipped the order to the customer in Mexico in July 2022.

Client successfully exports $2.5k of product

“Yes, thanks to the information provided by you, we successfully shipped the order to our customer. We really appreciate your help - Thank you very much!” - Celine Salgado Catlett, Sales Strategy & Operations Manager (Caribbean and Latin America)