FEMA Helps Rescue Part of Isla Grande’s Historic Naval Base

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico ― The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Environmental and Historic Preservation (EHP) program is responsible of ensuring that proposed reconstruction projects comply with federal laws that protect historic properties. This role is a mandate for all federal agencies providing financial assistance.

One of the most recent examples of EHP’s support for local reconstruction is the memorandum of agreement (MOA) the agency signed with the Puerto Rico State Historic Preservation Office (PRSHPO), the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resiliency (COR3), and the Puerto Rico Ports Authority to preserve and document historically significant elements in the construction project at piers 15 and 16 of the Port of San Juan. The project approved by FEMA includes an obligation of over $22 million to the Ports Authority to demolish and rebuild five buildings and construct a graving dock shed at piers 15 and 16, near the Miramar Historic Area in San Juan.

“Preserving history not only helps us understand the present, but it is also an investment in the future of our communities. It is our responsibility to ensure that progress and innovation respect and celebrate the legacy that define us as a people,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator José G. Baquero.

EHP assessed the reconstruction project for piers 15 and 16 and concluded that, despite their deteriorated state, the remains of the buildings at the piers hold significant historical value that should be preserved.

While inspecting the structures, period architectural elements were discovered, along with historic anchors and machinery, highlighting Puerto Rico’s significance as a center for naval operations during World War II. The existing dry dock and the abandoned buildings contain remnants of the former Isla Grande Naval Air Station, which supported the United States between 1941 and 1949, later expanding its services to become a dual military-civilian facility.

The breakdown of the work includes the demolition and construction of the dry dock and hangar; the demolition and construction of the buildings to be used as administrative offices and workshops; and over $355,000 for risk mitigation work to help prevent similar damage from a natural disaster.

Part of EHP’s responsibilities includes providing technical assistance to applicants, which supports conservation efforts and helps owners of historic buildings identify and address common issues before starting construction.

After consulting with PRSHPO, FEMA determined that the distinctive features of these buildings make them eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), which is the official list of historic places of the United States. Authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the National Park Service’s NRHP is part of a program that coordinates and supports public and private efforts to identify, evaluate and protect the historic and archeological resources of the United States.

As part of the technical assistance to mitigate the impact of construction on the remnants, FEMA and the SHPO recommended that the Puerto Rico Ports Authority preserve some of the equipment and set up a public exhibition inside the building, where these items would become part of the agency’s historical collection. Additionally, the agency should document the building’s architectural features through a photographic collection that meets the American Historic Buildings Survey standards. This collection will include a state architectural inventory form and will be sent to the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture and the PRSHPO for permanent storage.

Photographic documentation plays a crucial role in preserving the building’s history, offers a deeper understanding of the historical and archaeological resources at the site, and captures details that will be lost due to the buildings’ demolition or alterations.

On the other hand, the agency determined that the 148-foot-high metal structure to be built on the dry dock would negatively impact the nearby Miramar Historic District. To mitigate the adverse effects of this construction, Ports will submit a revised design for the new metal structure on the dry dock.

In general terms, new constructions must be compatible in size, scale and architectural features within or adjacent to a historic district. New buildings must be designed in a way that protects the integrity of historic buildings and the surrounding property, to preserve the characteristics that define the historic district.

FEMA has allocated over $34.5 billion for nearly 11,100 projects that address recovery efforts following Hurricane María.

