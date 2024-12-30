MTS Records/Management and Artists Score 37 Nominations at 2024 Independent Music Network Awards

DPB Eleyet McConnell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTS Records is thrilled to announce an incredible milestone as the label and its roster of talented publicity artists have been nominated for a staggering 37 awards at the prestigious 2024 Independent Music Network Awards. The recognition spans a diverse array of categories, highlighting the unparalleled talent and dedication of the MTS Family.

MTS artists shine brightly in the Mainstream Music categories, with standout nominations:

- Favorite Single: DPB for "I Feel So Good"

- Favorite Male Artist: Michael Zuzek and Bill Abernathy

- Favorite Female Artist: Miss Freddye and The Curse of K.K. Hammond

- Favorite Impact Artist: Miss Freddye, DPB, and Bill Abernathy

- Mainstream Breakout Single: Bill Abernathy for "More"

- New Discovery Artist: Michael Zuzek and Miss Freddye

The label continues its domination in the Country Music categories, with nominations that include:

- Favorite Single: Midnight Sky for "442"

- Favorite Male Artist: Richard Lynch and Gary Pratt

- Favorite Female Artist: Luanne Hunt and Pam Ross

- Favorite Duo or Band: Eleyet McConnell and Midnight Sky

- Country Breakout Single: Luanne Hunt for "The Vice" and Midnight Sky for "442"

MTS and its artists have also earned nods in marquee categories such as:

- Crossover Artist of the Year: Bill Abernathy, Midnight Sky, and Eleyet McConnell

- Songwriter of the Year: DPB, Luanne Hunt, and Michael Zuzek

- Inspirational Song of the Year: DPB for "Undefeated" and Luanne Hunt for "Ghosts Of A Simpler Time"

- Entertainer of the Year: DPB, Miss Freddye, and Bill Abernathy

- Record Label of the Year: MTS Records

MTS Records continues to set the standard in independent music, with this year’s nominations serving as a testament to its mission of championing exceptional talent across genres. From the heartfelt storytelling of DPB and Bill Abernathy to the genre-defying artistry of Miss Freddye and Midnight Sky, the MTS Family is a force to be reckoned with.

“We are humbled and honored to have our artists recognized in such a significant way,” said Michael Stover, founder of MTS Records/MTS Management Group. “These nominations celebrate the passion, creativity, and hard work of our incredible roster and the entire MTS team. Congratulations to all of our nominees—this is your moment!”

About the Independent Music Network

The Independent Music Network (IMN) is revolutionizing the music industry by creating opportunities for independent artists to shine. Designed to level the playing field, IMN addresses the challenges independent artists face in getting their music heard in an industry often dominated by major labels and gatekeepers. With a growing list of commercial radio stations airing both “Mainstream” and Country formats, IMN ensures the best independent talent reaches listeners around the world. Upcoming satellite radio versions, innovative television programming, and internet platforms will further showcase these incredible artists. http://www.independentmusicnetwork.com



For more information on MTS Records and their artists, visit http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com.

