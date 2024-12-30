Micron Technology to Expand Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility in Manassas

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), one of the world's largest semiconductor companies, will invest up to $2.17 billion to expand its operation in the City of Manassas. The project will create 340 new jobs. This project will enable the modernization of Micron’s existing Manassas facility to produce state-of-the-present DRAM memories and address future demand for domestic automotive, aerospace, defense and industrial markets.

“Micron Technology's historic $2.17 billion investment in Manassas reinforces Virginia's position as a leader in advanced semiconductor manufacturing,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “For more than two decades, Micron has demonstrated that Virginia's skilled workforce, strategic location, and pro-business climate create an ideal environment for innovation. This expansion strengthens America's supply chain security while bringing hundreds of new jobs in one of the world's most critical industries.”

“The expansion of Micron Technology's Manassas facility represents a significant milestone in Virginia's semiconductor industry growth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This transformative investment leverages Virginia's world-class talent pipeline and established advanced manufacturing capabilities. Micron's confidence in Virginia sends a clear message that the Commonwealth is the premier location for semiconductor manufacturing and technological innovation.”

“As the only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory, Micron is uniquely positioned to bring state-of-the-present memory manufacturing to the U.S., strengthening the country’s technology leadership and fostering advanced innovation,” said Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “Micron’s investments in domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, supported by the bipartisan CHIPS Act and the incentives offered by the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Manassas, will help drive economic growth and ensure that the U.S. remains at the forefront of technological advancements. Micron is grateful for Governor Glenn Youngkin and the General Assembly’s continued support as we work to produce long-lifecycle DRAM products in Virginia to meet the future memory demand for U.S. defense, aerospace, automotive, and industrial customers.”

“Micron's decision to expand its facility in Virginia is a direct result of the historic investments made possible by the CHIPS Act, which I proudly authored,” said Senator Mark Warner. “This expansion strengthens our nation's semiconductor supply chain, creates good-paying jobs, and reaffirms Virginia's leadership in the future of American manufacturing.”

“I’m thrilled that Micron was selected to receive significant federal funding from the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act we passed to expand its chips manufacturing facility in Manassas,” said Senator Tim Kaine. “Ensuring the U.S. can produce chips is critical for the U.S.’s economic competitiveness and national security. This investment will allow us to make more chips here at home, create jobs, and strengthen our supply chains. I’ll continue working to boost domestic manufacturing across Virginia and our country.”

“Micron's multi-billion dollar investment is big news for the entire Manassas community, creating new good-paying jobs and further strengthening Virginia as the major hub for American chip production,” said Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton. “In Congress, I was proud to support the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which delivered historic federal investments to reinvigorate the American semiconductor industry and help companies like Micron bring manufacturing and jobs home to places like Manassas. I'm excited to see Micron continue to grow and expand here in Northern Virginia and contribute to the economic development in our local communities.”

“I am pleased the MEI Commission could collaborate with our federal, state, and local partners to ensure Micron committed to expanding its semiconductor operations in the Commonwealth,” said Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission Chair Senator Louise Lucas. “Micron has long been one of Virginia’s premier semiconductor facilities. It is exciting to see them continue to grow, and we thank Micron for its long-term commitment to the Commonwealth.”

“Micron's continued expansion in Virginia represents an important investment in the Commonwealth's economic future,” said Chairman Luke Torian. “The CHIPS Act funding, combined with Virginia's strategic advantages and capable workforce, positions our state at the forefront of semiconductor manufacturing in America.”

“Micron Technology’s expansion in Manassas is a testament to the strength of our economy and the region’s leadership in semiconductor manufacturing and the ability to bring quality jobs to our community,” said Delegate Michelle Maldonado. “This investment highlights the power of the sort of collaboration between Micron, the City of Manassas, and the Commonwealth that has made Virginia and this district a number one place to live, work, and raise a family.”

“Micron’s expansion in Manassas boosts the city’s growing economy and reflects its strong partnership with the nation’s leading memory chip manufacturer,” said Interim Manassas City Manager Doug Keen.

“Manassas has long been a hub for manufacturing, defense, professional and technical services, healthcare, and other high wage businesses,” said Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger. “This announcement underscores the impact of global leaders like Micron, BAE, and Lockheed Martin, as well as emerging companies like RapidFlight and Electra.aero, on the city’s thriving workforce and economic growth.”

Micron Technology has operated in Manassas for 22 years, establishing a strong track record of advanced manufacturing excellence in Virginia. This expansion will enhance the facility's semiconductor manufacturing capabilities, supporting the growing demand for memory and storage solutions across multiple industries.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Manassas and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment Project Approval Commission (MEI Commission) to secure the project for Virginia. Micron will be eligible to receive an MEI Commission-approved special appropriation of up to $70 million based on an investment of more than $2.1 billion and the creation of 340 jobs, subject to approval by the Virginia General Assembly.

Support for Micron’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2024. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

Micron Technology will expand its operations at 9600 Godwin Dr, Manassas, VA 20110.