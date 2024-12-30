Law Office of Steers and Associates Recovers $250,000 for Client Involved in Freeway Collision in Southern California

Los Angeles, CA – The Law Office of Steers and Associates, a leading team of personal injury attorneys, is happy to announce its recent accomplishment of recovering $250,000 for a client involved in a freeway collision in Southern California. This impressive result showcases the commitment of the Los Angeles Personal Injury Attorney’s diligent work with clients to help them achieve the compensation they deserve.

“We are thrilled that we were able to recover $250,000 for our client who was involved in a serious collision on a freeway when his car was rolled over as a result of another driver’s negligence” , said a spokesperson for the Law Office of Steers and Associates. “Using our legal expertise and personal attention we devote to each client, we were able to deliver these impressive results for him.”

With over 20 years of experience serving clients in California with expert personal injury services covering a variety of accidents, such as dog bites, car, truck, and motorcycle accidents, slip and fall, store accidents and, Uber and Lyft accidents, The Law Office of Steers and Associates can help clients by offering:

Professional Defense and Guidance: The team of experienced personal injury lawyers is skilled in helping clients navigate a range of accidents caused by someone else’s negligence, such as car accidents, dog bites, bus accidents, bicycle accidents, and pedestrian accidents, always taking the time to listen to client’s experiences and handle every case from start to finish.

Relief from Medical Expenses: The Law Office of Steers and Associates will always fight for a client’s right to receive the highest compensation possible, including medical bill compensation, loss of wages, hospital bills, or damages related to pain and suffering, to help empower them to confidentially move on with their lives without worrying about finances.

Recoup Lost Earnings after Accidents: The top Los Angeles Automobile Accident Attorney understands that filing a claim is more than just seeking money. For some, it’s a lifeline and the only option for relief after getting hurt, and that is why the highly respected law firm will offer premier representation and work tirelessly to achieve the settlement their client deserves.

Win against Insurance Companies: After an accident, it can be hard to stand up to insurance companies and defend against the at-fault party. With the help of the personal injury attorneys at The Law Offices of Steers and Associates, negligent parties will be held accountable, and the appropriate compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering will be fought for in or out of court.

Leveraging in-depth knowledge and years of expertise in helping clients in a diverse range of personal injury cases, The Law Office of Steers and Associates has consistently proven its dedication to protecting the rights of those injured or hurt due to the recklessness or negligence of another party.

The Law Office of Steers and Associates encourages prospective clients in California considering representation for their personal injury case to email or call the law firm to schedule a free consultation today.

With over 30 years of combined experience in the practice area of Personal Injury Law and locations in Los Angeles, Sherman Oaks, Lancaster, and Long Beach, California, The Law Office of Steers and Associates has become renowned for fighting tirelessly for clients and helping them achieve the compensation they deserve.

To learn more about The Law Office of Steers and Associates and its recent accomplishment of recovering $250,000 for a client involved in a freeway collision in Southern California, please visit the website at https://www.steerslawfirm.com/.

