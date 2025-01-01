Marc Biala Debuts Emotive and Soulful Ballad “Been Everywhere but Me”

I wanted it to feel authentic—less about perfection and more about honesty. For me, this is one of the most personal and meaningful songs I’ve written.”
— Marc Biala

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 -- Austin-based singer-songwriter Marc Biala has unveiled his latest heartfelt ballad, "Been Everywhere but Me." With its emotive storytelling and soulful delivery, the song delves into the universal struggle of living up to societal and familial expectations while yearning to embrace one's true self. Balancing polished yet natural production, "Been Everywhere but Me" creates an intimate and deeply moving listening experience. Marc's rich tenor vocals shine with both strength and vulnerability, capturing the raw emotional core of the song and drawing listeners into its powerful message.

“This song is about being real,” Marc shares. “I wanted it to feel authentic—less about perfection and more about honesty. It’s a reflection of the moment you stop trying to live for others and start living for yourself. For me, this is one of the most personal and meaningful songs I’ve written.”

The track’s heartfelt lyrics take center stage, resonating with anyone who has ever felt trapped by expectations or struggled to find their authentic self. With soaring melodies and a captivating vocal performance, “Been Everywhere but Me” transcends genres to deliver a universal message of self-discovery, resilience, and individuality.

The accompanying music video brings the song’s themes to life through surreal symbolic imagery, portraying the emotional journey of breaking free from external pressures and embracing personal liberation. The striking visuals and thought-provoking symbolism complement the song’s powerful narrative, leaving a lasting impression on viewers. Marc’s ability to balance raw emotion with polished artistry ensures “Been Everywhere but Me” connects deeply with listeners while maintaining a timeless sound. Whether through the emotive delivery or the introspective lyrics, the track invites audiences to reflect on their own journeys and find strength in reclaiming their truth.

“Been Everywhere but Me” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. The track, with its soul-stirring performance and universal appeal, is a must-listen for anyone seeking music that prioritizes authenticity and heartfelt connection.

Follow Marc Biala on social media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loyminglee/
Twitter: @marcbiala
TikTok: @loyminglee

dr.mebiala@gmail.com
Marc Biala dr.mebiala@gmail.com
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

