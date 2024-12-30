Slaughtering to suspend for one day on New Year’s Day holiday of slaughterhouse

MACAU, December 30 - According to the notification from the Macau Slaughter House Ltd., it will be a one-day holiday for the slaughterhouse this Wednesday (1 January 2025). Normal slaughtering will resume on the next day (2 January). Businesses and consumers are advised to pay attention to the arrangement.

