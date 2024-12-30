Submit Release
News Search

There were 328 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,972 in the last 365 days.

Slaughtering to suspend for one day on New Year’s Day holiday of slaughterhouse

MACAU, December 30 - According to the notification from the Macau Slaughter House Ltd., it will be a one-day holiday for the slaughterhouse this Wednesday (1 January 2025). Normal slaughtering will resume on the next day (2 January). Businesses and consumers are advised to pay attention to the arrangement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Slaughtering to suspend for one day on New Year’s Day holiday of slaughterhouse

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more