MGTO returns to ITB Berlin to promote Macao and expand visitor source markets from Europe

MACAU, March 7 - The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) participated at ITB Berlin, held from 4 to 6 March in Germany, with a booth promoting Macao’s rich “tourism +” offerings. MGTO’s return to the world’s leading international travel trade show for the first time since the pandemic to reconnect with German-speaking and other European markets is part of the stronger efforts this year to expand long-haul markets and boost international visitor arrivals.

MGTO Director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, travelled to Germany to head the Macao promotional activities at ITB Berlin 2025. Also attending this year’s travel trade show, the Inspector at Level 1 of the Bureau of International Exchanges and Cooperation of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, Zheng Hao, visited MGTO booth during the event for exchange.

Reconnect with travel trade from German-speaking markets

MGTO hosted on 5 March at its booth at ITB Berlin a Macao Trade and Media Reception, with guests welcomed by the Office Director. Over 40 participants attended the reception, mainly trade and media from the German-speaking markets of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, among other guests, including the Managing Director of the Representative Office in Germany of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China, Sven Meyer, and the Manager for Central Europe of the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Celine Reiss.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes remarked in a speech on the occasion that MGTO is glad to be back at ITB Berlin tospecially renew awareness about Macao after the pandemic in the German-speaking markets and overall strengthen cooperation with the European travel industry, noting that visitor arrivals from Europe are gaining pace and more initiatives are being launched this year to reconnect with targeted markets in the Old Continent.

Macao “tourism +” showcase at the world’s leading travel show

At the Trade and Media Reception, MGTO made a presentation to brief participants about the new dynamic development of Macao as a world center of tourism and leisure, including the city’s UNESCO calling cards, world-class integrated resorts, signature events, entertainment shows, among others. The reception included an exchange session, accompanied by Macao’s typical delicacies.

During the three days of ITB Berlin, MGTO showcased to trade and consumers the destination’s diverse “tourism +” offerings with a booth under the theme “Experience Macao”. Visitors to the booth could enjoy a Macao VR tour, along with experiencing the destination’s east-meets-west singularity with guzheng performance and workshops of Chinese knot as well as Portuguese decoupage bag. One of Macao’s integrated resort enterprises also promoted its attractions at the booth. In addition, large Macao tourism advertisements greeted visitors at the building entrance of the travel trade show.

ITB Berlin 2025 attracted a record of 5,800 exhibitors from over 170 countries and regions.

Promotional efforts to drive more visitor flows fromEurope

MGTO is reinforcing in 2025 the promotional initiatives targeting Europe to attract more visitors from long-haul markets.Since the beginning of the year, destination marketing and special hotel offers are being disseminated in targeted countriesvia the booking platforms for operators Hotelbeds, Bedsonline,and Travelport, as well as the online travel agency for consumers eDreams ODIGEO, among other channels, to educate the European travel trade about the destination’s tourism products, boost trip sales, and encourage longer stays in Macao.

Meanwhile, MGTO is preparing to welcome in April European travel trade and media for the 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo. MGTO will also host this year two major European travel trade events in June and in December, respectively, the European Travel Agents' and Tour Operators' Associations 2025 Macao Summit and the 50th Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies Congress, among other activities, to continue to help tap into the European market, as part of the efforts to increase international visitor source markets and diversify the economy.