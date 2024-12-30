MPU Hosts Open Day 2025 on January 4

MACAU, December 30 - Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) will hold its Open Day 2025 on Saturday, January 4. The event will feature presentations on degree programmes, thematic exhibitions, workshops, experiential activities, sharing sessions, admissions consultations, and campus tours. These activities aim to give the wider community an in-depth understanding of MPU’s academic programmes, teaching and research achievements, and to provide visitors with a first-hand experience of university life and the vibrant cultural diversity of its campus. Graduating secondary school students, professionals, parents, and all interested parties are welcome to join.

As a comprehensive public university in Macao, MPU develops its programmes aligned with Macao’s “1+4” strategy for moderately diversified economic growth, cultivating high-quality talent that meets the needs of society and is well received by students and stakeholders. The University’s teaching and research standards have received national and international recognition over the years, securing outstanding achievements in academic evaluations and scholarly research. MPU has twice won the teaching achievement award in higher education by the Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China (held every four years) – being the first and only higher education institution in Macao to earn this prestigious national honour twice; and has been awarded the APQN Quality Awards four times. Additionally, MPU has been shortlisted for the top eight in both the Excellence and Innovation in the Arts and Outstanding Contribution to Environmental Leadership categories of the Times Higher Education Awards Asia for two consecutive years. In the 2024 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, MPU placed in the 301-400 range globally, ranking 72nd worldwide and 23rd in Asia for the UN Sustainable Development Goal “Decent Work and Economic Growth”. Moreover, MPU secured a position in the 451-460 range in the QS “2025 Asia University Rankings”. In terms of academic research, MPU leverages its disciplinary strengths and scientific innovation resources to foster academic-industry connectivity, promote the transformation and application of research outputs, and nurture high-level innovative talents, thereby contributing to the needs of societal development.

During the Open Day 2025, there will be on-site admissions for degree programmes. MPU’s 2025/2026 academic year offers bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programmes in a wide range of fields, including: technology innovation, health sciences and sports, languages and translation, arts and creativity, humanities and social sciences, as well as business, management and finance. The admissions period for bachelor’s degree programmes runs from now until January 16, 2025, while the admissions period for master’s and doctoral degree programmes runs from now until May 15, 2025. For more details, please visit the MPU admissions webpage: mpu.mo/admission.

For more information on the exciting activities of MPU’s Open Day 2025, please visit the University’s dedicated webpage: https://www.mpu.edu.mo/openday2025, Facebook page, or official WeChat: mpuadmission.