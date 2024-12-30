PHILIPPINES, December 30 - Press Release

December 30, 2024 CHIZ: 2025 GAA A PRODUCT OF COLLABORATIVE PROCESS Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero today welcomed the signing of the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA), which he described as a product of a truly collaborative process involving the inputs of various sectors, including the public. While the signing took longer than expected, Escudero emphasized that the thorough review of the 2025 GAA by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his economic team was part of the normal budget process. "The General Appropriations Act is not only the most important legislation, but also the longest and most complicated bill that Congress is expected to pass every year. It should therefore no longer come as a surprise that the process is more prolonged and controversial compared to other bills and laws," Escudero said. In defending the General Appropriations Bill passed and ratified by both the Senate and the House of Representatives, Escudero said that Senate, for its part took this "constitutional duty to appropriate seriously in utmost respect to the people whose taxes are what make the budget possible." "We will therefore be remiss in our duties if we do not vet budgetary items and verify the merit of each proposed expenditure. Our work is not to blindly ratify proposals, but to review them rigorously, and if need be recalibrate the budget to align with the needs of the people. Not to do so amounts to betrayal of public trust," Escudero said. "What is important is that the 2025 GAA was signed before the year ended and the country avoided starting the new year on a reenacted budget," he added. As stated by the Chief Executive, the inputs of the people were taken into account in his review of the national budget, which Escudero noted as "a positive sign that the President listens and that democracy is well and alive in the country." "If governance is defined as 'allocating scarce resources' then I am truly elated and encouraged that the people and all the branches of government took an active part in governance and governing of our country. This is precisely what democracy means, and it shows that we have a strong one where the system of checks and balances is alive and well," Escudero said. "This is the vibrant marketplace of ideas that should envelope and energize the crafting of this most important bill," he said. According to Escudero, while each chamber of Congress would have wanted to keep their respective initiatives and amendments, the process involved a lot of "give and take," considering the reality that there are unlimited needs and finite resources. "No one branch reigns supreme and dictates over the other. The expression of divergent and different opinions, views and suggestions regarding the GAA are all well taken and are part and parcel of the process," Escudero said. "I have always believed in the dictum that while we debate ideas, this should not derail the country's process. Ultimately, however, regardless of whose side prevails, we must all come together, wiser, better, and stronger to face the challenges that lie ahead in the coming year as one nation and one people," the Senate chief said. While they exercise the check-and-balance democracy requires, Escudero said that ultimately the legislature and the executive are not "rivals for power, or the purse, but are partners for progress." "We are glad that the improvements we made on the budget were conformed to by the executive. As much that it respected our amendments on the budget, we too respect the other branch's disagreement on the proposals we put forward," he said. The challenge now is on the implementation by the Executive Branch, which Escudero said should be done swiftly because as it is often said in the Senate "budget delayed is development denied." "Now that the budget authorization phase is concluded, it is time for each and every program, activity and project in the budget to be implemented on time, in full, according to specifications, and without delay. Conditional implementation should not constrict spending," he said.

